UPDATE: 2-year-old girl pulled from Jefferson County Lake expected to make full recovery

RIGBY — A 2-year-old girl was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon after being pulled unresponsive from Jefferson County Lake.

Police reports show the girl was found near the shore in about two feet of water and was not breathing. She was wearing a flotation device.

Family members immediately began performing CPR and were able to resuscitate the child, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, provided oxygen to the child and she was taken to the hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Anderson reminds everyone to watch and be careful with your children around water and use flotation devices that fit properly.