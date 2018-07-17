UPDATE: Idaho Falls truck driver killed in crash on I-86

Share This

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash on Interstate 86 near American Falls Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Peterson, 75, of Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on I-86 in a semi hauling potatoes when the vehicle went off the left shoulder and into the westbound lanes of travel.

The vehicle then flipped on its side and caught fire.

Peterson succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMERICAN FALLS — Westbound lanes of Interstate 86 in American Falls are blocked due to a semi-truck crash and fire.

Investigators have been called to the scene and lanes are blocked between exit 44 (Ramsey Road) and exit 40 (Interstate 86 Business).

Witnesses say the truck flipped and is burning. It’s unknown if anyone was injured or if other vehicles were involved.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes if possible.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.