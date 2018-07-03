UPDATE: Names released in fatal semi crash on I-84

UPDATE:

Idaho State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in Tuesday’s semi-truck crash on Interstate 84.

David Wetmore, 57, of Irrigon, Oregon, was traveling westbound on I-84 in a commercial potato truck when he crossed over the center line in a construction zone and crashed head-on into Corey McCaslin, 39, of Port Washington, Ohio, who was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck.

McCaslin died at the scene of the crash.

Wetmore was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. He is listed in stable condition at this time, according to hospital spokesman Todd Blackinton.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of I-84 are still blocked as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

EDEN — A head-on crash involving two semi-trucks, has blocked all traffic on eastbound Interstate 84 near Eden.

The crash occurred at milepost 187, near Valley Road, three miles west of Hazelton at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho State Police officials say the driver at fault was driving a semi-truck hauling potatoes traveling westbound through a construction zone when he veered into eastbound traffic and hit another semi-truck traveling eastbound.

The collision caused a fire, but authorities have not confirmed exactly why the fire started.

The driver who was struck was extricated and declared deceased at the scene. The potato truck driver was pulled from the cab by another truck driver and a police officer, according to Idaho State Police Sgt. Keith Thompson.

He was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries.

Thompson said a lot of potatoes had fallen out of the trailer and the cab of the potato truck was severely burned.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked at this time. Drivers are being routed to frontage roads. Other drivers are advised to use U.S. Highway 30 at this time.