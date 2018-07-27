Van bursts into flames in grocery store parking lot

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Crews were called to a grocery store parking lot Friday afternoon after a van burst into flames.

Witnesses say an elderly couple was shopping inside Albertsons on Broadway Street when the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Flames were seen in the engine area of the vehicle and they spread down the driver’s side.

Idaho Falls firefighters arrived on scene and faced some challenges because a flammable liquid inside the van was accelerating the fire and making it difficult to put out, according to spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Crews were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.