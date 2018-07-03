Woman, child rushed to hospital after crashing into canal

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, July 3, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash on US91 near milepost 104, north of Blackfoot.

Shantel Martinez, 22, of Firth, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 northbound on US91 when she drifted across the center line and went across the southbound lane of travel. Her vehicle then left the roadway, hit a mailbox and a phone box, and continued to travel on the west shoulder for several hundred feet until the vehicle hit a tree then came to rest in a canal.

Martinez was not wearing her seatbelt. Martinez, and a juvenile who was properly secured in a car seat, were both transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial.