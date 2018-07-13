Women arrested in Rexburg for scamming people with poster

REXBURG — Two out-of-state women have been arrested for allegedly scamming people across the country.

Rexburg police arrested Michele Love and Chasity Doll on Thursday and they were booked into Madison County Jail on misdemeanor theft by false pretense charges.

Police reports shows the two women were allegedly traveling across the country with a sign saying they were trying to raise money for the funeral of a family member. Police said they traveled from California.

When officers confronted the women about why the were soliciting money, they were unable to provide key details about the individual in the poster, police spokesman Capt. Randy Lewis said.

They later admitted to police they were traveling across the country scamming people of money using the poster.

In addition to the theft charge, Love was also charged with felony drug possession after officers discovered hydrocodone without a prescription.

The women are expected to appear in court Friday.