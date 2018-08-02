2 juveniles killed in crash on Highway 20

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — Two juveniles were killed late Tuesday night in a crash on US Highway 20 near St. Anthony.

Idaho State Police report 60-year-old Elmer D. Nelson of Idaho Falls was driving a Kenworth fuel tanker around 11:30 p.m. He stopped at the railroad crossing at milepost 344.

A juvenile, driving a 1998 Chevy C15 pickup, rear-ended Nelson and the teen, along with another juvenile passenger, died at the scene. Police say the juveniles were not wearing seatbelts. Nelson was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police Department and Fremont County EMS and fire. The lanes were blocked for four hours before reopening around 3:30 a.m.