Altered traffic pattern in effect Sunday on U.S. 20 in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 20 near mile post 309 will experience an altered traffic pattern and reduced speeds this Sunday as Idaho Falls Power crews complete an electrical system upgrade.

Traffic will be affected between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

U.S. Highway 20 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes as IFP crews work in the outside lanes to install new overhead lines across the highway. They will also be working in the highway median.

Traffic delays or stops are not expected, but minor disruptions may occur, if needed.

Motorists are asked to slow down and be watchful of crew members and equipment as the project is completed.