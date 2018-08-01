Blown tire causes crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL — On Wednesday, August 1, at 9:58 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle crash northbound on I-15 at mile marker 77.9, south of Fort Hall.

Armando B. Navarrete Benavides, 68, of Ozark, AL, was driving northbound on I-15 in a semi-truck pulling a trailer when a tire blew on the semi-truck. Navarrete Benavides drove into the median, crossed the southbound lanes of travel, and drove through a fence. The semi-truck came to rest in a field on the west side of I-15.

Mark O. Butler, 56, of Shelley, was driving southbound on I-15 in a 2002 Honda Accord. Butler swerved to avoid the semi-truck and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Toyota was driven by Sharon M. Jessen, 67, of Spokane, WA.

All drivers were wearing seatbelts. Traffic slowed due to emergency vehicles. There was no lane blockage.