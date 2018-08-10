Brush fire along I-15 causing delays
BLACKFOOT — A brush fire burning along I-15 near the rest area between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls is causing delays.
The fire started in the southbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. One driver tells EastIdahoNews.com a semi truck appears to have lost a tire near the area and it may have caused the fire.
Idaho State Police asks drivers to use patience and caution in the area while crews battle the blaze.
