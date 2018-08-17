Central Fire District opens new 11,300 square-foot station

MENAN — The Central Fire District’s dome-roofed fire station will open this month.

The station, constructed by Idaho Falls-based Dome Technology, consists of a 100-foot diameter dome on top of a 11,300 square-foot facility.

“The project will provide peace of mind for station volunteers hoping to keep equipment protected and ready in an emergency,” said Daren Wheeler, project manager for Dome Technology, in a news release. “In traditional construction, roof systems can collapse during extreme weather or seismic events. If equipment is trapped under the roof, volunteers aren’t able to assist the community as needed. In this particular instance, that’s not going to happen. The roof will not collapse in any kind of natural disaster.”

The new station is fit with five bays for trucks and a mezzanine for future expansion. Central Fire District officials say the dome structure allows open spaces inside for community events and flexibility as station needs change.

“For the city of Menan, this will be a great structure. It’s going to be a good addition to the city of Menan, and it’s one that could be used for a storm shelter (and) for a gathering place,” said Roger Anderson, chairman for Central Fire Commission.

A grand opening with free tours is scheduled Aug. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the station, 3535 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan.

The Central Fire District is composed of three full-time professionals and about 80 part-time volunteers.