Drug dealer who shot at police officer sentenced to prison

The following is a news release from The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

BOISE — Arcenio Sosa-Solorio, 27, of California, was sentenced Thursday by United States District Judge Edward J. Lodge to 147 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for the crimes of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and distribution of marijuana, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

His co-defendant, Bonifacio Carlos-Tafolla, 24, also of California, was sentenced to 106 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for the same crimes.

According to court records, both men traveled from California to Idaho to distribute 25 pounds of marijuana to an undercover police officer. On December 2, 2017, Carlos-Tafolla and Sosa-Solorio arrived in Twin Falls, and met with the undercover officer in an empty parking lot. After the undercover officer signaled, other officers attempted to arrest the men.

Carlos-Tafolla and Sosa-Solorio, both armed with handguns, fled from officers. Sosa-Solorio brandished a pistol as he fled. When the undercover officer threw Sosa-Solorio to the ground, Sosa-Solorio fired his handgun, nearly striking the officer.

The officer knocked the gun out of Sosa-Solorio’s hands and arrested him. Officers found Carlos-Tafolla nearby. He said that he threw his pistol on the ground. Investigators found his loaded .40 caliber pistol nearby. Officers also found both men had approximately 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Idaho State Police, the Twin Falls Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and coordinated with the Office of the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney, Grant P. Loebs.