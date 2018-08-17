Entire state under a Red Flag warning

IDAHO FALLS — Nearly the entire Gem State is under a Red Flag warning until 11 p.m. Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across the state with gusty winds of between 45 to 60 mph.

Humidity is also below 15 percent.

New fires may start and any wildfires already burning are likely to spread rapidly.

Most eastern Idaho counties and public lands are under open burn bans under the end of September.