HEAT WAVE: Temperatures to reach into the 100s this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — Temperatures could reach record highs this weekend throughout eastern and central Idaho.

National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting very hot and dry conditions Thursday through Saturday.

The worst will begin at around noon Friday. NWS has issued a heat advisory for all the lower elevation areas in eastern Idaho including the following areas: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, St. Anthony, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.

The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures of between 95 and 100 degrees are expected in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and the surrounding area. In Pocatello and Burley, it will be even hotter with temperatures reaching between 98 and 102 degrees.

It’s possible temperatures could break the record highs for the next two days. The Pocatello record for Aug. 10 and 11 is 100 degrees. The record in Idaho Falls is 98 degrees. The last time we saw temperatures this high was in 2003.

The heat advisory comes with increased risk of wildfires due to high temperatures, low humidity and wind. Most of central Idaho is under a red flag warning. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are predicted throughout the region this weekend. Humidity will range from 5 to 15 percent.

A red flag warning means that any fires that ignite or are already burning could spread rapidly. As a result, most of eastern Idaho is under various burn bans until late September.

NWS officials advise people to stay indoors due to the heat and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.