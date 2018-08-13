Homes evacuated after crews hit gas line in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS — At least three homes have been evacuated and several homes are without power and gas after construction workers hit a gas line Monday afternoon.

The 500 block of Blaine Avenue is shut down as Intermountain Gas crews work to fix the problem.

Power has been shut off to homes on Blaine Avenue, Iona Street, West Elva Street, Boise Avenue and Bingham Avenue as a precaution.

Officials say construction crews were working when they hit the line. Gas has been shut off but workers must wait until all the gas is out of the line to begin making repairs. It will be approximately two hours until things are back to normal, according to authorities.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.