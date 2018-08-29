Idaho Education Association supports Wilson in state superintendent’s race

BOISE — The Idaho Education Association’s political action committee has endorsed Cindy Wilson in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“Cindy is a longtime IEA member and a highly respected educator,” IEA President Kari Overall said in a statement. “The IEA and professional educators across the state are excited about the experience and enthusiasm she brings to the table.”

The IEA is the statewide teachers’ union, and an affiliate of the National Education Association. On its website, the IEA describes itself as Idaho’s largest professional employee organization.

Reached Tuesday night via email, Wilson said the IEA endorsed her before the May primary election and sent over a formal letter. State campaign finance records show the IEA’s Political Action Committee for Education gave Wilson $5,000 back on April 27.

Wilson said she has also been endorsed by the AFL-CIO, and her website features an endorsement from Rexburg Mayor Jerry L. Merrill.

Idaho School Boards Association Executive Director Karen Echeverria said her group will not be issuing an endorsement in the race because of it’s nonprofit status. The Idaho Association of School Administrators also will not endorse in this race.

Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra has not announced any endorsements and does not feature any on her campaign website.

Ybarra and Wilson will square off in the Nov. 6 general election. Wilson retired from teaching at the end of the 2017-18 school year after 33 years in education. She has taught in Orofino, Pierce, Shelley, Meridian and Boise.

Ybarra has served as superintendent of public instruction since 2015. She previously worked as a teacher, building principal and, most recently, a federal programs director in the Mountain Home School District.

More information about Wilson is available on her campaign website. More information about Ybarra is available on her campaign website.

This story was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on August 29, 2018. It is used here with permission.