Idaho Rockfest adds additional bands to lineup

IDAHO FALLS — Vince Neil, the legendary frontman of Mötley Crüe, along with Sebastian Bach, Great White, RATT, Dokken, Warrant and Lynch Mob lead the lineup for Idaho Rockfest August 24-25.

On Monday, show producers revealed additional performances by hitmakers Roxy Blue and Idaho-based bands 2am Logic and Defenders of Faith.

As a community event, Idaho Rockfest is also partnering with Snake River Animal Shelter with ticket giveaways and a ROCK Adopt-A-Thon at Melaleuca Field from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25 leading up to gates opening both days.

“The Snake River Animal Shelter is excited to help kickoff the 2018 Idaho Rockfest with a ROCK Adopt-A-Thon event and ticket giveaway! Hope to see you all there to celebrate the homeless animals and this amazing event,” Executive Director Kristin Sanger shared.

Idaho Rockfest is produced by Ron Heyrend of EKR Productions.

“It’s going to be stellar weekend of iconic rock music at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls! There’s never been a festival of this magnitude in our region, so we’re looking forward to bringing A-list rock and metal entertainment to their loyal fan base here,” Heyrend shared.

The two-day lineup of rock acts have collectively sold more than 170 million albums.

August 24

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

RATT

Dokken

Warrant

Roxy Blue

Defenders of the Faith

August 25

Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Sebastian Bach

Great White

Lynch Mob

2am Logic

Click here for more information and to purchase a two-day $99 pass.