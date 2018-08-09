Jackknifed semi blocks traffic on I-15 near Inkom

INKOM — A jackknifed semi trailer is causing significant traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15 south of Inkom.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone. Initially the crash blocked both lanes of traffic, but traffic is flowing slowly again.

No information was available regarding the cause of the crash or any injuries it may have caused.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.