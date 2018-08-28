Jefferson School District overwhelmingly passes $36 million school bond

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Education

Courtesy Jefferson Joint School District 251

RIGBY — Jefferson Joint School District 251 is getting a new elementary school.

On Tuesday, voters overwhelming approved a $36 million school bond with 1,997 votes in favor of the bond and 559 against it. That’s a 78 percent supermajority — the bond only required a 66.6 percent supermajority to pass.

The bond money is earmarked to build a new elementary school, renovate the Harwood and Midway elementary schools, add playground equipment at Roberts Elementary School and add a paved parking lot at Rigby High School.

The estimated cost of the bond issue is $177 per $100,000 of taxable property. But because the district’s tax base is growing, district officials say the proposal will not increase tax rates, according to IdahoEdNews.org.

