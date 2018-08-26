Local church celebrates 60 years of ministry with special Sunday service

IDAHO FALLS – Congregations all over eastern Idaho gather every Sunday to worship God in their own way. But this Sunday, the congregation at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Idaho Falls has a special reason for gathering.

Pastor Matt Swenson and his congregation of 100 or so are celebrating the church’s 60th year.

“Almost everyone in town seems to have some kind of connection with the church,” Swenson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There was a Christian school here for many years. Gethsemane was established as a historical Baptist church that stands on the unchanging truth of God’s Word in an ever changing world.”

Gethsemane Baptist was formed out of one group’s desire to establish a church that would combat society’s changing attitudes about God and religion. It was 1958 and cultural changes in the nation were having an impact on people’s relationship to traditional religious institutions.

Churches across the country were struggling, including right here in eastern Idaho.

But a small group banded together to worship God in their own way. Under the direction of Pastor Duane Logsdon, they began holding church services inside the city council chambers in 1957. Ground was broken the following year on a piece of ground west of town that became the site of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

“We’re located just past Rocknak’s Hardware. At that time, (this spot) was a mile and a half outside of town. There was nothing out here except for a couple farms,” Swenson says.

“There were seven original families who attended that first groundbreaking,” says Wendy Swenson, Matt Swenson’s wife.

Families attending Gethsemane Baptist groundbreaking, 1958 | Wendy Swenson

There were about 25 to 30 members of the church in those days. Over the years, the congregation has grown to more than 100.

“Some come every week and there are some who just come through occasionally to meet up with old friends,” Wendy Swenson says.

Becoming friends with members of the congregation is something the Swenson’s have enjoyed since coming to Gethsemane Baptist Church in 2009.

“I know I’m a little biased, but I think we’ve got the best congregation in town,” Wendy Swenson says. “It’s a very family-oriented church.”

This Sunday, they’re inviting the community to help them celebrate 60 years of ministry in Idaho Falls.

As part of the occasion, Rodney Woodcock, a nationally renowned evangelist and former pastor at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker for worship services. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. Following services, the church is hosting a barbecue. There will be ribs, chicken and funeral potatoes along with bounce houses and carnival games for the kids.

“Come by and see what we’ve done. We’ve renovated the entire building in the last ten years since I’ve been here. Anyone who wants to see what’s going on at Gethsemane is welcome to come,” Matt Swenson says.

Gethsemane Baptist Church is located at 2345 West Broadway in Idaho Falls.

In addition to Sunday services, Gethsemane Baptist is currently hosting a vacation Bible school for kids. The five week class teaches kids about the Bible through stories, skits and activities. That kicks off at 9:45 a.m.

“We feel the best is yet to come here. I don’t know too many other churches that have been in one spot for 60 years and is still growing,” says Wendy Swenson.