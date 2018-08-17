Local violating burn ban starts fire on County Line Road

RIGBY — The Central Fire District responded to a fire on County Line Road near Klim Motorcycle Gear on Friday afternoon.

Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said the fire was started by a resident who was burning debris in their backyard. Anderson said the fire jumped the person’s fence and started a vacant field on fire.

Central Fire dispatched six trucks and were able to quickly put the fire out before it spread to nearby grain fields.

Much of eastern Idaho is under a burn ban until the end of the summer. Anderson said a citation has been issued to the person responsible for the fire.

This is the second time in two weeks someone started a trash or debris fire that got out of control in Jefferson County.