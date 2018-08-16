Long wait at DMV driving you crazy? Don’t blame the cops

BONNEVILLE COUNTY– As the wait in line at the DMV is still long, and there seems to be no deadline on when the computer systems will be fully functional, sheriff’s offices throughout the Gem State urge patrons to be patient. It’s not their fault.

The Idaho Transportation Department has been working to upgrade to a more current data system for the Department of Motor Vehicles. The upgrade has been affecting driver’s license services at local sheriff’s offices.

“The system that they had has been very old and outdated. They’ve been trying to keep it open while they’re ready for a new upgraded system,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

He said all driver’s license and DMV services go through ITD software. Deputies work with the provided software to help issues ID cards and licenses to patrons, while vehicle registrations go through the county assessor’s office.

“We have the people on the front lines… but the system and the database… are all through Idaho Transportation Department,” Lovell says.

Lovell says ITD’s system was shut down last Thursday and Friday to buy time to work out kinks in the “Gem System.” By Monday, Lovells says, it still sounds like there were issues with it being slow.

“We’re kind of stuck at the mercy at the abilities of ITD and their IT people,” Lovell says.

Local sheriff’s deputies are faced with backlash and frustrations of customers when it comes to the faulty software. He understands that people have taken time off work to take care of vital documentation but requests everyone’s patience.

“We want people to bear with us while we all work through that and understand that it’s ITD’s system that they’re upgrading, and not necessarily the sheriff’s office,” Lovell says. “We appreciate that ITD’s working hard to get everything up and running and make it so that we have a smooth process at the sheriff’s office level.”

Lovell also reminds those coming in for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses, or any other Star Card compliant with the Real ID Act to have the proper documentation. This will also help the process go more quickly as system bugs continue to be worked out.

“I just encourage people to go out and find out what they need to renew their driver’s license because some of those things they’ve never brought before they may need to bring,” he says.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, “The number of driver’s license transactions remain (sic) above normal levels, as workers at county offices continue to get accustomed to new software,” ITD said.

The department says although more than 1,700 licenses and identification cards issued Wednesday, larger-than-average crowds and the new system are causing wait times to be longer than usual.