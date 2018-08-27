Man arrested for allegedly punching woman at Miss Kim’s Place

IDAHO FALLS — A Meridian man was arrested following an altercation early Friday morning at an Idaho Falls bar.

Jordan McArthur, 30, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for battery and resisting and obstructing an officer.

An Idaho Falls Police officer was patrolling on South Yellowstone Highway around 1:15 a.m. when he saw three men run from Miss Kim’s Place, according to a news release. The officer stopped the men and learned one of them had punched a woman inside the bar.

Police say McArthur ran but following a foot chase, and with the help of other officers, he was taken into custody.

McArthur pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for his next court appearance in October.