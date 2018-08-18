Nerds of all kinds to attend Great Geek Gathering in Rexburg

REXBURG– A mini form of Comic-Con is making its way to the Upper Valley in the near future.

The event is the first of its kind in Rexburg, and will be held at the Westover Family Ranch on Aug. 24 and 25.

Organizers say it’s set to host all things geek.

“It’s going to have games and gaming tournaments. There are plans to have vendors and there’s a costume contest,” vendor Laurie McFarland says.

McFarland, the owner of Legendary Parties of Eastern Idaho, says she is excited to be a vendor at the free event and embrace the local geek culture.

Photo Courtesy

“I think it should have something for everybody,” McFarland says. “I think it’s just going to be a really fun couple of days.”

Organizer Brandy Shippen says the gathering is something the geek community in the Upper Valley needs.

“There’s quite a geek following in the Rexburg area but I feel that there’s really nothing here in the way of geek entertainment. We don’t really have any stores anymore that sell anything like that,” Shippen says.

Shippen says the event will host activities like geek speed dating, video gaming tournaments like Mario Kart racing and Street Fighter, a Jurassic Park Dinosaur Dig, and a cosplay contest to name a few. A local LARPing (live action role playing) group called the Legends of Gerrar will be sharing information about its organization, and tips on how to LARP.

Photo Courtesy

The event will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 24 and 25th. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 9 p.m. It is free to the public and will be at 384 West Moran View Road in Rexburg. Costumes are encouraged but not required. There is no set theme for the event and people can geek out in any costume of their choice.

“Geeks are actually quite a welcoming group,” Shippen says. “All are welcome.”