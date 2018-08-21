One dog dead, another hurt in possible shooting

CHUBBUCK — Police are investigating the possible shooting of two dogs near the Motel 6 in Chubbuck.

Police were alerted around 7 a.m. Thursday.

One of the dogs was killed and the other was hurt in the incident. Police said they are not releasing details about the dogs or the nature of the incident at this time out of respect to the owners.

Police would not confirm to EastIdahoNews.com that the dogs had been shot with a gun.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and are asking for the public’s help.

If you have information on this case, contact dispatch at (208) 237-7172.