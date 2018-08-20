Person killed after pickup rolls down embankment near Boise

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO CITY — On Friday, August 17, at approximately 10:44 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Grimes Creek Road, off of SH21, south of Idaho City in Boise County.

Thomas Knudsen, 42, of Nampa, was traveling southbound on Grimes Creek Road in a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup. Knudsen was going around a corner when he lost control and rolled down an embankment.

Brooke Knudsen, 35, of Nampa, was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by ground ambulance. Brooke and Thomas Knudsen were both wearing their seatbelts. A third passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene; they were not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has not been notified.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.