Pitmaster’s second location now open in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A popular barbecue joint in Idaho Falls opened a second location in town last Friday.

The original Pitmaster BarBQue Company opened its doors at 1305 Fremont Avenue in 2013. Owner Rob Harding tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s enjoyed barbecuing as a hobby for many years.

“I worked in Healthcare Administration for 25 years and I would commute to Pinedale, Wyoming. I got tired of that. So we decided to try something else. We opened a restaurant. A building on the west side of town presented itself and it’s been very successful,” Harding says.

In 2008, he began attending barbecue competitions throughout the west. Pitmaster BarBQue evolved from his participation in these competitions.

The success of the restaurant on Fremont Avenue lead to the opening of the second location at 3090 S. 25th East. Harding says the new location has a larger dining room, allowing them to serve more customers.

“(We specialize) in traditional barbecue that’s smoked low and slow over real wood,” Harding says. “We make everything from scratch. We follow our own recipes, which evolved from my competition recipes. We treat our meat and cook everything just as we would at a competition.”

The Pitmaster location on Fremont serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new restaurant on 25th East only serves lunch and dinner.

The new location is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Catering is also available.

“There wasn’t any barbecue on the east side (of Idaho Falls) and we wanted to be the first ones to do it. We live and breathe barbecue. I teach barbecue classes in the spring. It’s what we do and what we love,” Harding says.

Harding says they would like to continue to grow and expand in other cities like Twin Falls, Pocatello and Rexburg.

To learn more, visit their website or Facebook page.