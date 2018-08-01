Red Flag warning issued for all of eastern and southern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be another dry day in eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for all of eastern Idaho, most of southern Idaho and in southern Montana.

The warning, which is in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday, means fires that develop or are already burning will spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Several eastern Idaho counties and fire districts have issued outright burn bans.

Scattered thunderstorms are forecast through the region and a few will be accompanied by light rain.

Humidity is under 15 percent and wind will be gusting between 25 to 30 mph in some areas.