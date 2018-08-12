Rabbit Foot Fire grows another 3,000 acres under Red Flag conditions

CHALLIS — The Rabbit Foot Fire continues to grow almost unabated due to extreme fire weather conditions in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The forest fire is now more than 10,000 acres, growing around 3,000 acres Saturday during the afternoon and evening. The hard-to-reach fire has been burning since Aug. 2 about 20 miles north of Challis. It was caused by lightning.

More expansion is expected Sunday as Red Flag conditions continue. Temperatures over the fire are forecast to be 79 to 86 today, with humidity ranging from 12 to 17 percent. Sustained winds with gusts up to 35 mph are expected and will continue to drive the fire in multiple directions. With the forecasted winds, the fire could start up new fires up to a half a mile away.

The fire mainly expanded north Saturday.

A total of 472 local and federal firefighters are battling the blaze, which is still zero percent contained after 10 days.

Thus far the only damage has been to trees and underbrush, however, some structures are in the path of the fire. Crews are installing hose and sprinkler systems and removing hazard trees to protect subdivisions, ranches, and historic buildings and resources, several miles from the active fire as a precaution.

A number of rural roads and trails are closed in the area. For a comprehensive list click here.