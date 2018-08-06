Rescue Mission in desperate need of food donations
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is in dire need of food donations.
Our pantry and freezer supplies food boxes to the community and an evening meal 365 days a year to an average of 70 people a day.
We are in need for people & or businesses to arrange food drives to help fill our shelves. The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is located at 840 Park Ave in Idaho Falls.
Here is a current list of pressing food needs:
Fresh produce
Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt, cream, sour cream…)
Chicken
Ground beef
Canned chicken, beef, turkey, tuna and ham
Sloppy joe sauce
Cooking oil (spray, olive oil or butter)
Jelly or jam
Plain diced tomatoes
Tomato paste
Tomato sauce
Spaghetti sauce
Cream of mushroom soup
Pork and beans
Jelly or jam
Canned carrot or mixed veggies
Boxed rice mixes
Baking powder
Canned beans (pinto, black, baked, pork & beans)
Canned fruit (peaches, applesauce & pineapple)
Chicken broth
Ramen noodles
White vinegar
Teriyaki sauce
Bottled water
Coffee
First Aid Supplies
Sunburn spray
Suntan lotion
Tums
Stool softeners
Imodium AD
First aid spray
Sore throat lozenges
Tylenol
Ibuprofen
Antibiotic cream
Lysol disinfectant spray
Wet wipes
Shaving creme
Masking tape
Respond to this story