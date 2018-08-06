Rescue Mission in desperate need of food donations

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is in dire need of food donations.

Our pantry and freezer supplies food boxes to the community and an evening meal 365 days a year to an average of 70 people a day.

We are in need for people & or businesses to arrange food drives to help fill our shelves. The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is located at 840 Park Ave in Idaho Falls.

Here is a current list of pressing food needs:

Fresh produce

Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt, cream, sour cream…)

Chicken

Ground beef

Canned chicken, beef, turkey, tuna and ham

Sloppy joe sauce

Cooking oil (spray, olive oil or butter)

Jelly or jam

Plain diced tomatoes

Tomato paste

Tomato sauce

Spaghetti sauce

Cream of mushroom soup

Pork and beans

Canned carrot or mixed veggies

Boxed rice mixes

Baking powder

Canned beans (pinto, black, baked, pork & beans)

Canned fruit (peaches, applesauce & pineapple)

Chicken broth

Ramen noodles

White vinegar

Teriyaki sauce

Bottled water

Coffee

First Aid Supplies

Sunburn spray

Suntan lotion

Tums

Stool softeners

Imodium AD

First aid spray

Sore throat lozenges

Tylenol

Ibuprofen

Antibiotic cream

Lysol disinfectant spray

Wet wipes

Shaving creme

Masking tape