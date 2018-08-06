Rescue Mission in desperate need of food donations

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is in dire need of food donations.

Our pantry and freezer supplies food boxes to the community and an evening meal 365 days a year to an average of 70 people a day.

We are in need for people & or businesses to arrange food drives to help fill our shelves. The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is located at 840 Park Ave in Idaho Falls.

Here is a current list of pressing food needs:

Fresh produce
Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt, cream, sour cream…)
Chicken
Ground beef
Canned chicken, beef, turkey, tuna and ham
Sloppy joe sauce
Cooking oil (spray, olive oil or butter)
Jelly or jam
Plain diced tomatoes
Tomato paste
Tomato sauce
Spaghetti sauce
Cream of mushroom soup
Pork and beans
Jelly or jam
Canned carrot or mixed veggies
Boxed rice mixes
Baking powder
Canned beans (pinto, black, baked, pork & beans)
Canned fruit (peaches, applesauce & pineapple)
Chicken broth
Ramen noodles
White vinegar
Teriyaki sauce
Bottled water
Coffee

First Aid Supplies

Sunburn spray
Suntan lotion
Tums
Stool softeners
Imodium AD
First aid spray
Sore throat lozenges
Tylenol
Ibuprofen
Antibiotic cream
Lysol disinfectant spray
Wet wipes
Shaving creme
Masking tape

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss