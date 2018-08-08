Roaring Youth Jam providing free entertainment for families this weekend in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A free three-day art festival geared toward children and families is coming Aug. 9 to Aug. 11 on the east side of the Idaho Falls Greenbelt River Walk.

Attendees of the annual Roaring Youth Jam can enjoy art booths, performances, collaborative projects, vendors and more. This year’s theme is “Goes Wild,” and there will be animal-themed art projects for children.

The Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals and Petting Zoo will also be on hand for children to interact directly with animals.

Idaho Falls Arts Council spokeswoman Amy Carr told EastIdahoNews.com the event draws thousands of children and their families each year. The free art projects also make it easy for parents to introduce their children to art.

“It gives kids the opportunity in a no pressure, no mess situation to do an art project,” Carr said.

She says there are projects for children as young as 2-years-old all the way up to teenagers.

In creating the theme of Goes Wild, the art council loved the idea of having activities other than just art at the festival.

“Last year we really loved having extras like superheroes. When brainstorming what we could have we thought having a petting zoo would make a great addition,” Carr said.

Events and projects run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the festival. Saturday the Idaho Falls Zoo is providing a free animal encounter to everyone.