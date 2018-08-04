Search continues Saturday for missing 2-year-old girl

FORT HALL — The search will continue Saturday morning for a missing Fort Hall toddler who vanished Friday night.

The 2-year-old named Jerika was last seen on Broncho Road, according to a post on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Facebook page. She was wearing pink clothes and authorities asked the community to bring flashlights and help look for her overnight.

The girl’s last name and photo, along with details surrounding her disappearance, have not been released.

Officials from multiple agencies, along with dozens of volunteers, spent hours searching for the girl. The Department of Public Safety activated an Emergency Operations Center early Saturday morning.

“Been out searching all night with everyone who came out to help find the girl. We just got home at 4:30 a.m. from Broncho Road. Hopefully the little girl is found safe and sound,” Chase Davis wrote on Facebook.

Specific details about search efforts Saturday have not been released. EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we learn them.