Tarantula, fish, parakeets, rooster and more available for adoption at Idaho Falls Animal Shelter

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter has a handful of unusual critters up for adoption.

The shelter recently received a tarantula, a large tank full of fish and some parakeets as part of an animal cruelty investigation. There is also a large red rooster available for adoption and, of course, dozens of cats and dogs.

Watch the video above to see some of the interesting animals and if you’re interested in learning more, call the shelter at (208) 612-8671 or visit the facility at 2450 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls.