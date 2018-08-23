The Chukars and Sunnyside Automotive want to give you a car this Labor Day

IDAHO FALLS– What’s orange, has four wheels and is totally free? It’s a 2006 Honda Element that the Idaho Falls Chukars and Sunnyside Automotive want you to have this Labor Day.

“We’ve decided to collaborate with the Chukars in giving a free car away on Labor Day,” Sunnyside Automotive owner David Pinegar says.

Pinegar says it was priced on the lot for $7,000 and is all-wheel drive.

“(It’s a) sought after brand, very reliable car, so whoever wins this is going to be super lucky. We’re super excited about the giveaway,” Pinegar says. “This baby was made for Idaho weather.”

In order to enter the contest, the public has to purchase tickets to the Chukars Labor Day game on Sept. 3. The game starts at 6 p.m. where the Chukars will be going up against the Ogden Raptors. Patrons who show up to the game will get an entry form for the contest. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and present at the game in order to win.

Pinegar said they’re giving the public an opportunity to get free tickets to the game through Sunnyside Automotive.

“We’re doing another cool thing here at Sunnyside where you can come by and get free tickets for test driving a car,” Pinegar says.

Customers can pick up as many tickets as they need upon completion of a test drive, according to Pinegar.

Chukars Executive Vice President Paul Henderson says they do promotions often, but this is the first time they’ve partnered with a company to give away a car. He says the Chukars want to give back and make things great for the fans. He says Sunnyside Automotive recently purchased the Honda and wanted to take part in the contest.

“What better way to do it than to give away a car,” Henderson says.

Henderson says the winner will be announced at the game.

The public also has the option to purchase extra tickets at the game. That money will go to the More2Life charity and the BYU Management Society – Greater Teton Chapter.

For more details on the car click here.