Thousands attend annual Greek Fest in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Many got their ‘Greek On’ Saturday at the annual Greek Fest in Pocatello.

Thousands of people lined up around the block to eat their favorite Greek food, drink their favorite Greek drink and watch dancers perform.

The event had two food lines to help get the hungry people through faster.

Organizers of the event say they had around 4,000 pieces of pastries.

Proceeds from the event go to the restoration of the 103 year old church, projects that include landscaping and upgrading the social hall.

Many of the event attendees say they make this a yearly tradition and one attendee says he even used to cook for the ‘Greek Fest.’

“Yeah, we cooked 21 hundred shish kabobs and two lambs. It takes all night. Four o’clock in the morning, four o’clock at night. We cook it on the spit. Everybody would eat it like it was candy,”Firth resident James Kontes said.

“The Baklava, of course, like everybody,” says Ross Carroll of Firth.

“The good food and the friendship, love it,” says Patty Watanabe of Pocatello.

“I love the music and I love, honestly I know it sounds cliché, but the food, so it’s great to be able to have authentic Greek food in Pocatello. Who would imagine that?” said Shaun Stubblefield of Pocatello.

“This is the best food this side of Athens. That’s all I have to say,” says Greek Orthodox Church Father Constantine Zozos.

Lt. Governor Brad Little also attended the event.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.