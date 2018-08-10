Tips for saving energy and beating the heat when temperatures get hot

IDAHO FALLS — With exceptionally high temperatures this weekend, the city of Idaho Falls is offering tips on how to save energy, beat the heat and stay safe.

A few simple changes can help residents lower costs and keep their homes a little cooler inside. Consider the following:

Close doors, windows and window coverings during the day, especially on the east and west sides of the house.

If able and it’s safe to do so, open doors and windows at night or in the morning to let in cooler air.

Avoid producing heat inside your home when it’s hot outside. Do laundry, run the dishwasher, etc., in the early morning and late evening hours.

Consider an attic fan to draw hot air out of the house.

Plant deciduous trees or install awnings to shade your home, especially on the south and west sides of your house.

Consider installing a ceiling fan in rooms used frequently. Moving air can feel up to four degrees cooler than still air. Ceiling fans are effective in homes both with and without air conditioning.

Turn the air conditioner off when you’re going to be gone for an extended period. When in use, set it a few degrees higher. For example start cooling at 78 degrees, rather than 75 degrees.

Install a window fan.

For more information, questions, or other power saving tips contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.

Personal preparedness

Extreme heat often results in the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards. In most of the United States, extreme heat is defined as a long period (two to three days) of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees. In extreme heat, evaporation is slowed and the body must work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature. This can lead to death by overworking the human body.

Remember that older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat. Humidity also increases the feeling of heat as measured by a heat index.

If you are under a extreme heat warning: