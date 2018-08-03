Twin Falls man killed in crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On August 1, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on US93 at milepost 5, north of Jackpot, Nevada.

William Selelyo, 72, of Twin Falls, was traveling northbound on US93 in a 2015 Acura TLX. Michael Wilkens, 54, of Bismarck, North Dakota was traveling southbound on US93 in a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer. Selelyo crossed over into oncoming traffic striking Wilkens head on.

Selelyo succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. Wilkens was taken by ground ambulance to St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Emergency vehicles were blocking the northbound lanes for approximately 5 hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office, the Salmon Tract Rural Fire Protection District and the Idaho Transportation Department.