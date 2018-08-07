Two hospitalized after losing control of golf cart

IDAHO FALLS– Two people were sent to the hospital after losing control of their golf cart and wrecking this afternoon.

A juvenile female was traveling southbound on 15th East with an adult male relative passenger around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies report the vehicle began to wobble causing the female to lose control and overturn the golf cart. Deputies aren’t sure why the vehicle began to wobble.

Multiple agencies responding to the golfcart accident on 15th East. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and emergency services responded to the scene. The male was transported to East Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance and the female was taken by family members.

Deputies report they were both conscious and breathing and had minor injuries.

North and southbound portions of 15th East near U.S. Highway 20 were blocked off for at least 20 minutes and traffic was being diverted to alternate routes.

The public is reminded that golf carts are not authorized to be used on roads. The driver was not cited after the incident.

Golf cart that lost control. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com