UPDATE: Promoters offer explanation for Rockfest cancellation

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – The organizers of Rockfest say the last minute cancellation was purely a business decision.

Ron Heyrend, the owner of EKR Produtions, tells EastIdahoNews.com there was financial backing for 95 percent of the show. Just 24 hours before the show, Heyrend says they learned the remaining five percent would not be available.

“My financial backers were not willing to front load the last bit of money for the bands,” Heyrend says. “After speaking with our agents, we decided it’s better to cancel instead of wait and get everyone out here and have these guys not show up with the money.”

The way contractual agreements work for the bands, Heyrend says, is they get 50 percent of their pay in advance before the show. When they show up to perform, they get the remaining 50 percent in cash.

Without the remaining funding in place, they were forced to cancel and reimburse everyone who purchased a ticket.

“I am deeply saddened and apologize (for the cancellation.) This has nothing to do with Melaleuca field. They are the venue. This comes back to my production company and we will take care of everyone,” Heyrend says.

Heyrend says they are in the process of reimbursing every ticket holder. Customers who purchased with a credit card will have the money credited back to them. Those who paid in cash, will receive a cash reimbursement. If you have questions, you can email idahorockfest@gmail.com.

Heyrend says everyone involved in hosting this show has been great to work with. Heyrend is grateful for the support.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Rockfest has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The two-day festival, which was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, would have brought Vince Neil, the voice of Mötley Crüe, to Melaleuca Field along with a number of other bands.

But now promoters say the event is off and will only say the reason is beyond their control, promoter Scott Adkins told EastIdahoNews.com.

Ron Heyrend, who is producing the event for EKR Entertainment, issued the following statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Idaho Rockfest is canceled and all tickets will be refunded to ticket buyers. The cancellation of Idaho Rockfest is in no way a reflection of the stellar artists and bands booked for this festival. We’ve had tremendous support from the community, including our media partner, Rich Broadcasting’s 94.9 and 104.5 The Rock. The cancellation of the 2-day event is in no way a reflection of Rich Broadcasting.

We are very disappointed about these circumstances.”

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to promoters for more details.