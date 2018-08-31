UPDATE: Suspect arrested for arson after Idaho Falls duplex fire

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police detectives in cooperation with the Idaho Falls Fire Department Arson Investigator reviewed the Thursday’s duplex fire and determined it was not accidental.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect in the apparent arson case. During the arrest, the suspect would not comply with the detectives and resisted arrest. Eric Bagge, 40, of Idaho Falls was arrested for first degree arson and resisting arrest.

No other information was available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred near the intersection of Hoopes Avenue and 12th Street Thursday night.

City fire officials say when they arrived at the scene they discovered a single story duplex with flames coming from the exterior of one of the duplex units on the south side.

There were four adults and one child inside the home when the fire started. All occupants were able to self-evacuate safely. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to a news release.

The fire damaged bushes, vinyl fencing and siding. There was some smoke damage to the attic. However, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and keep it from extending into the garage, attic, home, vehicles and surrounding structures, including a large apartment complex to the south of the duplex. Damages are estimated at about $10,000.

Two ambulances, three engines, a Battalion Chief and the Public Information Officer responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department