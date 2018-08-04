UPDATE: Toddler missing in Fort Hall has been found

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.:

FORT HALL – Shoshone-Bannock Tribe officials report the missing 2-year-old girl has been found alive.

“The little girl was safely found and being checked my EMS,” according to their Facebook page.

An EastIdahoNews.com user who assisted in the search says Jerika was found in a field a mile away from where she was last seen.

Her exact condition is currently unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FORT HALL — The search will continue Saturday morning for a missing Fort Hall toddler who vanished Friday night.

The 2-year-old named Jerika was last seen on Broncho Road, according to a post on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Facebook page. She was wearing pink clothes and authorities asked the community to bring flashlights and help look for her overnight.

The girl’s last name and photo, along with details surrounding her disappearance, have not been released.

Officials from multiple agencies, along with dozens of volunteers, spent hours searching for the girl. The Department of Public Safety activated an Emergency Operations Center early Saturday morning.

“Been out searching all night with everyone who came out to help find the girl. We just got home at 4:30 a.m. from Broncho Road. Hopefully the little girl is found safe and sound,” Chase Davis wrote on Facebook.

Specific details about search efforts Saturday have not been released. EastIdahoNews.com will post new details as we learn them.