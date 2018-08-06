WATCH: Body cam video shows rescue from burning car

ATLANTA — Body cam video shows Atlanta police officers rescuing a man from a burning car.

The dramatic rescue happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the vehicle caught fire after striking a metal utility pole. People near the fiery crash tried to rescue the occupants but the front passenger was still stuck inside.

In this video, you can see police trying to open up the door. At one point, an officer used a fire extinguisher.

The front passenger was eventually rescued.

Three people were transported to the hospital. One of the officers had minor injuries.

Atlanta police said the department is “extremely proud” of the responding officers.