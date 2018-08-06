WATCH: War Bonnet Round Up highlights

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The 107th Annual War Bonnet Round Up brought nationally ranked cowboys and cowgirls to eastern Idaho for an action-packed weekend at Sandy Downs.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sanctioned event included steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and the featured event, bareback riding.

Performances included the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe’s drummers, dancers and tribal riders, War Bonnet Junior Posse Drill Team and one-armed bandit John Payne.

Local cowboy Garret Smith took home first place in this years bull riding even Thursday night.

“I got a lot of family that comes here and friends so to ride one here it’s pretty incredible,” Smith said.

Smith was the only cowboy to stay on his bull for eight seconds Thursday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from Idaho’s oldest rodeo!