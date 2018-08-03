Drinking water at Bonneville High School deemed safe

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville School District 93 officials say drinking water service resumed this week at Bonneville High School after rigorous testing.

The Department of Environmental Quality has conducted multiple water tests the past several weeks to ensure the water quality is safe for human consumption.

Officials initially tested the water on July 3 and discovered high levels of lead in some of the samples taken. Once the water tested positive for high levels of lead, Bonneville Joint School District 93 notified the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and took steps mitigating the risk to people. This included shutting off the water supply to the school.