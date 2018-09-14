14-year-old Utah boy riding in car killed by bullet fired by target shooters, authorities say

WOODRUFF, Rich County — A 14-year-old boy died after he was a struck by a bullet shot from a family target shooting Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Dairy Ridge near Monte Cristo about 3:30 p.m., Rich County Sheriff Dale Stacey.

Stacey said a family was target shooting near some trees that were in front of a dirt road. KSL.com reports the mother of the family fired a shot that struck the boy as he was sitting in a car driving by on the dirt road. The boy was killed instantly, Stacey said.

Three others were inside the vehicle at the time, but were uninjured.

Authorities believe the shooting was accidental but were investigating the case as a homicide before they send a report to the county attorney for any possible charges, Stacey added.