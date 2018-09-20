20-year-old killed in Northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WILDER — On Saturday, Sept. 15, at 2:13 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at Batt Corner Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road, south of Wilder.

Kaleb Vandenbosch, 20, of Nampa, was southbound on Batt Corner Road in a 2007 Toyota Camry. The Camry crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by Juan Andres Castillo Vega, 28, of Mexico.

Both vehicles rolled, ejecting two passengers from the Camry.

Amanda L. Greco, 21, of Nampa was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Agustin Alva, 20, of Nampa succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

