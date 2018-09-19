Attorneys holding clinic to offer free legal advice to veterans

IDAHO FALLS — Attorneys from the Seventh District Bar Association will offer a free legal clinic for veterans Thursday evening. The clinic will focus on providing simple wills, but veterans are welcome to seek guidance on any legal matter.

“One of my favorite aspects of being a lawyer is helping people figure out how to solve or prevent problems,” said attorney Leland Faux, one of the event organizers. “The veterans’ clinic is a great opportunity to helped those who have served our country.”

A simple will may take between 30 minutes to an hour to complete. Veterans seeking legal consultations on other matters should plan on 30 minutes. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic will be held on Sept. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 485 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Veterans are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Jonathan Harris at (208) 785-2310 or emailing jwharris@hbakerharrislaw.com. Veterans do not need to RSVP to attend.