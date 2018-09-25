BLM urges hunting and wildfire safety

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

IDAHO FALLS – As the weather starts to cool and leaves turn golden brown, many Idaho residents are getting ready for hunting season. Whether you’re target shooting or building your family’s traditional hunting camp, fire managers urge Idahoans to shoot responsibly and to be vigilant about taking precautions to prevent wildland fires.

“Wildfire conditions are dynamic this time of year,” said BLM Idaho State Fire Management Officer Michael Morcom. “We are still seeing wildfires ignite and grow at alarming rates, which is unusual for this late in the fire season.”

Multiple fires are currently burning in Idaho and some of them are either in or near hunting units. Please be mindful that even though you may not see the firefighters, they are out there. Remember the Ten Commandments of Firearm Safety, especially Rule #3: “Be sure of the target, what is in front of it and beyond it.” For more information, please click here.

On May 10, acting BLM Idaho State Director Peter J. Ditton issued a Fire Prevention Order prohibiting the possession or use of steel core, incendiary, and/or tracer ammunition as well as exploding targets while shooting. Be proactive and take precautionary measures by clearing all flammable materials and rocks away from the target shooting area and having fire safety equipment (shovel, fire extinguisher and/or water) on hand. Studies have shown that sparks from steel core/steel jacketed fragments cause vegetation fires as often as lead core/copper jacketed and solid copper jackets fragments.

Before you head out to your favorite hunting spot, make sure your vehicle and trailers are properly maintained by ensuring the safety chain is not dragging, wheel bearings are well greased, and tires are inflated to the proper level to help prevent a blown tire. Sparks thrown from an improperly maintained vehicle or trailer can cause roadside fires without the knowledge of the driver.

Finally, everyone enjoys a campfire, but the devastating effects of an escaped campfire when left unattended could last for many years. Please take the proper steps to completely extinguish your campfire and any warming fires before leaving the area.

For more information on current area wildfires and fire prevention information, visit www.idahofireinfo.com, Idaho Fire Info on Facebook, and follow @BLMIdahoFire on Twitter.