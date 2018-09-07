Chamber of Commerce announces ‘Distinguished Under 40’ honorees

The following is a news release from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2018 Distinguished Under 40 honorees.

Distinguished Under 40 is an annual awards program exclusive to the Eastern Idaho area that honors 10 young professionals who have gone above and beyond to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education. To be considered for the award, young professionals are nominated by co-workers, managers, and business associates.

Winners are selected by a panel of GIFCC past and present board members. Fifty nominations were received this year.

The 2018 honorees are:

Jeff Sollis, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Travis Zmak, Teton Toyota

Mark Baker, Bingham Memorial Hospital

Noel Bakhtian, INL

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Daniel Quintela, Northwest Cosmetic Labs

James Hanneman, INL/Battelle Energy Alliance

Ryan Leland, Bank of Idaho

Jennifer Veldkamp, Northwest Cosmetic Labs

Monica Bitrick, YMCA

The ten Distinguished Under 40 recipients will be honored at a luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn on September 25 at 12:00 p.m. To attend the luncheon, please contact Lois Mackes at 208-523-1010 or at programs@idahofallschamber.com.

Reservations can also be made online here.