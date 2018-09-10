Cop Church to hold special 9/11 service to honor first responders

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Cop Church Idaho Falls is hosting a special one-hour service remembering the 17th year anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

All firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs and their families are invited to attend along with the general public in showing support for first responders.

Cop Church Idaho Falls is a non-denominational Church organized by cops, both current and past, to help other cops. In addition to assisting law enforcement with their spiritual needs, other first responders, their families and supporters are welcome.

The special September 11 service begins at 7:30 p.m. at the River of Life Church located at 525 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls.